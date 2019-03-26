Bella Hadid Isn’t a Brunette Anymore

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Bella Hadid is always down to try different hairstyles, but she rarely changes up her hair color. However, it looks like the supermodel can't resist the siren call of getting a fresh color at the start of a new season.

While a celebs have been running to the salon to dye their hair rich chocolate brown, Hadid has chosen to go back to her SoCal roots for spring. She just colored her hair lighter to a "dirty blonde" shade that looks like her natural blonde hair color. (Yep, Hadid is a natural blonde!)

Hadid shared her new lighter hair with a selfie on Instagram.

RELATED: Bella Hadid's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Prep Included a New Hair Color

"Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalas wishes," she captioned the post. Mert Alas is a fashion photographer, and he also shared a photo of Hadid's new look.

Whether or not Hadid went lighter for a photoshoot or simply because it's spring is TBA, so stayed tuned to her Instagram to find out.

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Use a Round Brush for a Perfect Blowout

As for your own spring hair transformation if you're already a deep brunette or a blonde that doesn't want to go dark, Hadid's dirty blonde color is a great middle ground.