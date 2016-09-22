The in-demand model was spotted out and about in the city today rocking her version of a Canadian tuxedo, and it was unlike any look we've ever seen before. Hadid turned heads in a black Are You Am I bandeau top that she styled with a pair of baggy ripped boyfriend jeans. But the denim didn't stop there—the 19-year-old topped off her outfit with a paint-splattered jean jacket and a choker necklace made up of the everyday fabric. She further accessorized her ensemble with black velvet Stuart Weitzman booties, a pill-adorned silver handbag, silver hoop earrings, and embellished sunnies.