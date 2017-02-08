Bella Hadid Is Bulgari's New Accessories Ambassador
This one's for the family.
On Wednesday, the uber chic folks at Bulgari took to Instagram to introduce Bella Hadid as the brand's new accessories ambassador. As usual, Hadid is drop dead gorgeous in a fuzzy orange coat next to Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.
In an interview with WWD, Hadid revealed that her relationship with the Italian luxury powerhouse goes way back to her childhood. For that, she has mom Yolanda Hadid to thank. "I don't remember specific pieces, but I remember my mom loving it and Bulgari being talked about in the household. It's so crazy I am working with them now. I've always seen it as such a beautiful, classy brand," she said.
While you momentarily try to picture a young Bella and Gigi fighting over who gets to rock mom's sleek, chic Bulgari design, prepare for bigger news. With the fall 2017 campaign, the brand will also introduce an aptly name line of bags that fall under the "Diva" collection umbrella.
Like its iconic Serpenti selection of handbag, which borrows from Bulgari's rich tie to jewels, the Diva will also reportedly contain a sparkle here and a well-placed dazzler there. WWD reports that the new line is more youthful, much like Hadid herself.
Sounds like the perfect match.