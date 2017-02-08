Bella Hadid Is Bulgari's New Accessories Ambassador

On Wednesday, the uber chic folks at Bulgari took to Instagram to introduce Bella Hadid as the brand's new accessories ambassador. As usual, Hadid is drop dead gorgeous in a fuzzy orange coat next to Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

In an interview with WWD, Hadid revealed that her relationship with the Italian luxury powerhouse goes way back to her childhood. For that, she has mom Yolanda Hadid to thank. "I don't remember specific pieces, but I remember my mom loving it and Bulgari being talked about in the household. It's so crazy I am working with them now. I've always seen it as such a beautiful, classy brand," she said.