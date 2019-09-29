After going blonder than her sister Gigi earlier this summer, Bella Hadid is back to being a brunette.

The supermodel debuted her fresh dye job while walking the runway at Balenciaga's spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday morning. Wearing a red velvet mini dress in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, Bella slicked her raven tresses back into a dramatic ponytail with waist-length extensions.

Image zoom Estrop/Getty Images

Bella appeared to dig the look so much that she kept the new hairstyle in tact during a post-show stroll.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

While Bella is a natural dirty blonde, she has been changing up her color since she was a teen. "I started dyeing my hair when I was 14," she explained to Glamour in 2016. "I dyed it black and blue, I wore eyeliner — I was a punk kid."

And, when she and Gigi began their modeling careers around the same time, Bella kept her hair dark in order to differentiate herself from her sister's beach blonde strands.

“I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it’s a good separation,” she previously told Vogue. “I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I’m happy with my hair. Blondes are so angelic. My sister can get away with anything.”

With the seasonal shift just around the corner, Bella returned to her roots just in time for fall.