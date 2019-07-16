Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair Even Blonder

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has been spending this summer getting back to her roots. At, least with her hair color. In April, the supermodel shocked Instagram when she revealed new dirty blonde hair that was significantly lighter than her signature chocolate brown color.

"Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalas wishes," she captioned the photo on set in Turkey.

Since then, Hadid has been embracing her blonde hair by wearing it up in curly ponytails and buns to show off her lighter ends. Now, the supermodel has gone so blonde, she's barely even recognizable.

She posted a behind-the-scenes photo to her Instagram Story while onset with V Magazine where her bright blonde hair steals the scene.

Hadid, a natural blonde, hasn't had her hair this light in years, but don't expect her to keep the color long enough to find out if blondes have more fun. Since she was on a photoshoot, it's possible the change is temporary.

Can't wait to see what she does for fall.