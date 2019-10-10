Bella Hadid's Birthday Involved a Kendall Jenner Kiss and Color Me Mine

Today is International Bella Hadid Day, at least according to her sister Gigi. Bella celebrated her 23rd birthday today and while it's not an official holiday just yet, her friends and family celebrated like it was. E! News reports that part of those festivities included a sweet video from pal Kendall Jenner that shows the two of them sharing a quick kiss.

"Happy birthday sexy @bellahadid," Jenner wrote alongside a video of them kissing in a park à la Cruel Intentions. Jenner also shared videos and snapshots from vacations they went on together.

In her own story, Bella replied with "Aaaannnnaaaa ooop kageeeee I love you."

While Jenner wasn't present for Bella's birthday brunch at Sadelle's in New York City, her sister, mother, and brother, Anwar, were, along with Dua Lipa. E! reports that the family sat in a private section of the restaurant and Yolanda arranged for a cake to be brought out while everyone sang happy birthday. Supermodel or not, birthday traditions are birthday traditions.

"It was very casual get-together and Bella wanted it to be small," a source told E!.

The Hadids also paid a visit to Color Me Mine, because birthday girls get to do whatever they want, even if it involves painting ceramics. The Hadids all offered up congratulatory messages on social media. Both Yolanda, Anwar, and Gigi shared snapshots of a baby Bella and all the messages were strewn with inside jokes. Gigi called her sister a "CUSTOM CABBAGE PATCH KID" and Anwar joked that Bella was his "twin."