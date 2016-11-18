74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
We mean this in the nicest way: No one makes us hate our own closet more than Bella Hadid. Each time the top model steps out, whether to grab dinner with friends, head to an event, or visit her sister, Gigi , we suddenly feel envious over her outfit. Why didn't we think to complete our look with a plaid newsboy cap? Or skip a few shirt buttons and throw on some khakis? The woman is always well ahead of the fashion curve, constantly inspiring us to bring back the '90s or wear a vest.
So, we thought we'd round up a few of her best outfits (and by a few, we mean all of them). These were ones that immediately made us do a double-take, and stayed on our mind for months after they first made an appearance. Plus, no worries if your own closet suddenly feels a little inadequate looking at what Bella wore — we've include a handful of shoppable items, too, so now we can all be as well-dressed as this street style star.
March 05, 2020
The model grabbed a coffee in NYC while wearing a comfy-yet-sexy look, consisting of a crop top, a striped blazer, and a pair of criss-cross I.Am.Gia pants ($70; iamgia.com).
February 25, 2020
Puffy vests? Bella's into 'em. She wore a bright, striped option during Paris Fashion Week, pairing it with a pair of khakis from Helmut Lang.
February 21, 2020
It's not uncommon to find Bella wearing baggy black pants with chunky sneakers. This time, she completed her look with a fun bingo tote from Lulu Guinness ($275; luluguinness.com)
February 18, 2020
Between the cropped V-neck Eytys vest to those baggy stone-wash jeans from the same brand ($410; farfetch.com), this outfit looks like something right out of 1998.
January 22, 2020
We're not sure what's more eye-catching: Bella's denim on denim trick, featuring a tiny Jean Paul Gautier top and a jean blazer, or her multicolored Hermes hat.
January 16, 2020
There were quite a lot of pockets in the model's Tatras x Riot Hill Fall 2020 outfit, but our eyes immediately focused on her strappy cake stand heels from Dorateymur ($460; shopbop.com).
January 16, 2020
While walking through Paris, Bella opened up her camel coat to reveal a blue crop top from Louis Vuitton — and her washboard abs.
January 14, 2020
Bella went full '90s dad mode while in Paris, styling her blue Christian Dior tracksuit with chunky Adidas Magmur sneakers ($113; farfetch.com).
October 16, 2019
This girl simply loves a sexy cardigan! The model turned her sweater into a crop top of sorts while out in New York, this time matching the piece to her black Calvin Klein beanie (shop similar here).
November 15, 2019
Jacket? Top? For Bella, this Supriya Lele layer is both.
October 9, 2019
There's a reason this velvet Dior dress looks like it's from the '90s — it is! Bella completed her outfit with Missoma hoops ($162; missoma.com), Paige Carmen boots ($578; paige.com), and a tiny vintage Chanel bag.
October 9, 2019
Forget about that bold birthday dress (although, we do love this Alyx number); for Bella's big day, it was all about the birthday footwear. The combo of Dr. Marten boots ($230; ssense.com) and Wolford knee-high tights ($33; shopbop.com) made quite the statement.
September 30, 2019
The Hadid ladies love a bright pink outfit (we still think about Gigi's Barbie-like suit), and while this Vivienne Westwood combo is slightly casual, it's still iconic. We're big fans of those Prada lug-sole boots (shop similar here) and the model proves that a baseball cap is a worthy investment (shop similar here).
September 26, 2019
We were so distracted by Bella's sexy Fenty suit that we nearly missed her leaf-shaped Ele Karela Mary Jane Necklace (shop similar here).
September 08, 2019
Leave it to top models to convince us that we need a pair of metallic pants, like these from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya (shop similar here). We're also considering purchasing a paperboy cap as well.
August 26, 2019
Can't decide between a dress or a skirt? Please see Bella's solution: this curve-hugging Charlotte Knowles dress, which is a bit of both.
July 18, 2019
To copy the model's laid-back off-duty look, all you really need are black boots and an oversized white shirt or shirt dress. Bella's version is from Steele ($75; steeleofficial.com).
May 18, 2019
Bella's bright orange Sandro set from Canne taught us some pretty valuable fashion lessons. like how to creatively button our shirts, and proved that those JW Anderson x Converse sneakers pair well with everything ($277; stockx.com).
April 5, 2019
It was leather on leather on leather ahead of Variety's Power of Women Gala. Bella's leopard print Dorateymur bag gave her outfit a little more flair.
March 04, 2019
We never thought to pair an '80s-like double-breasted top with corduroy pants and a thick black headband, but while in Paris, Bella showed us it's a winning combination.
February 28, 2019
Keeping warm while out in Paris, the model layered an Off-White sweatshirt over a white turtleneck and threw on a pair of baggy pants. Her silver Luv AJ hoops (shop similar here) pulled the whole outfit together.
November 16, 2018
The model's blue cargo pants, which she styled with a Dior T-shirt, reminded us of Jennifer Aniston's iconic pair. Plus, how sweet is that tiny Prada kiss lock purse?!
August 26, 2019
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party, Bella gave us '90s supermodel vibes in a tight naked dress and high-top sneakers.
September 26, 2018
It would be easy to convince us that Bella's show-stopping, tight red dress is straight out of the '60s, but it's actually from Emilio Pucci's Fall 2018 collection.
September 27, 2018
We barely remember an umbrella each time it rains, but our ultimate goal is to look as cute as Bella did in her transparent Chrome Hearts raincoat, which she paired with a matching bucket hat.
September 18, 2018
While out in Paris, the model skipped a shirt and buttoned only the top of her cardigan, turning a typically modest piece into something super sexy. She also gave us the opportunity to see her spotted Streets Ahead belt ($165; streetsaheadinc.com).
September 7, 2018
Lingerie as an everyday outfit? Bella clearly approves. The model stepped out in a bodysuit and a pair of tights — and that's it! — while heading to the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week.
September 5, 2018
Bella made a case for investing in a cropped matching set when she dressed up her nautical option from Kiki the Brand with a pair of Tony Bianco heels. She carried cream colored By Far bag ($440; shopbop.com) on her shoulder and accessorized with hoops from Jenny Bird ($65; jenny-bird.com).
September 4, 2018
If you're wondering what to wear to your next sporting event, take a cue from Bella, who wore a simple white shirt dress and a pair of sneakers to the US Open Tennis Championships. Her exact look is from Acler.
June 29, 2018
Comfy, breezy, cute as hell — Bella's short-sleeved white track suit is all the things. The model skipped her typical chunky sneakers for a high-top, boot-like pair from Rombaut ($395; farfetch.com)
June 3, 2018
In theory, a gray suit sounds super fancy. But, with a black Wolford bodysuit ($250; shopbop.com), some hoops, a big buckle belt, and a pair of Nike Air Jordans ($800; stockx.com), Bella turned her structured set into a casual, everyday outfit.
May 29, 2018
Yes, the beret — complete with a birdcage veil — and the vest are straight off of the Dior's Spring 2018 Couture runway. But, once Bella replaced the tulle skirt with some ripped jeans, she was ready for a night on the town.
May 9, 2018
While at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella channeled the '80s, wearing a white linen jacket from Flow the Label ($725; flowthelabel.com) with Chanel sneakers and bulky white tube socks.
February 28, 2018
During Paris Fashion Week, Bella dressed the part, finishing off her trench coat and sweater dress pairing with a shiny black beret.
February 2018
Who needs a coat when you can simply layer four (or more) shirts together instead? Bella did just that outside the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.
January 22, 2018
Kicking off Couture Fashion Week, Bella looked like a badass action star, wearing a floor-length black trench with her signature tiny sunglasses and pointy heels.
December 11, 2017
Bella definitely isn't someone who shies away from bright colors. The model caught up with her friend Hailey Baldwin while wearing a plunging yellow shirt with matching velvet Nike low-tops.
November 6, 2017
While walking around New York City, the top model opted to go braless, wearing a low-cut crop top styled with black pants. She continued with the monochromatic theme with a matching purse, leather boots, and a sweater tied around her waist. A navy baseball cap (shop similar here) and rose-tinted shades completed the look.
October 25, 2017
The model looked like an Old Hollywood starlet in a navy belted jacket with white piping and white pants. She finished things off with white leather boots (shop a similar pair here) and a leather purse.
October 11, 2017
The model looked ready for fall in her Alyx Studio by Matthew Williams sweater dress, which she amped up with tinted sunglasses and low-heeled booties.
September 14, 2017
While out in N.Y.C., Bella made quite the statement in a plaid shirt dress, which featured the word "undeclared" down the side. Rather than keep things simple, she added a conductor cap and an eye-catching pair of white boots (shop similar here).
September 7, 2017
Got a little denim dress that could use a mini makeover? Simply pull a Bella-approved move and add a playful hat, a Chanel belt, and a bold pair of red heels.
August 31, 2017
For a trip to Beijing, the model went with an asymmetrical, black velvet jumpsuit, large sunglasses, and sleek black boots to match.
August 24, 2017
Is that Bella Hadid or Sporty Spice? The star showed off her abs while wearing a white sports bra and matching pants.
August 25, 2017
We couldn't miss this Hadid if we tired, While arriving at her Manhattan apartment Bella's bright red jumpsuit stood out in the crowd, while white boots and dark sunglasses were the perfect additions to her late-summer look.
July 20, 2017
Booty-baring cutoffs? A thing of the past. Bella went with a longer length this time around, styling denim Bermuda shorts (shop similar here) with a loose white crop top, a large button-down shirt, a small white handbag, and strappy sandals from Dear Frances.
July 19, 2017
Bella headed into her sister Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York while rocking yellow sunglasses, jeans, and a long-sleeve crop top. Also on display? Her short, summer-ready bob.
June 22, 2017
Even when she's not on duty, Bella's style steals the show. The model was in Paris for Heron Preston's Spring 2018 menswear show, and while she didn't walk the runway, she did bring the fire with her bright orange look. Her pencil skirt even had the words "Handle with Care" emblazoned across the front.
June 21, 2017
Bella channeled her inner '90s backup dancer at LAX, wearing a baggy white sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, white sneakers, and a tiny pair of sunglasses.
June 20, 2017
Model or motorcycle enthusiast? It was hard to tell when Bella stepped out in this moto-inspired crop top and a ripped pair of light-wash jeans. The look received an elevated twist with white pointed-toe pumps by Schutz.
June 6, 2017
Rachel Green, is that you? Bella's cropped, Off-White turtleneck sweater and plaid shorts combo looked like something we'd see on the '90s sitcom.
May 17, 2017
On the first day of Cannes Film Festival, Bella wore a satin, cream-colored crop top and a matching miniskirt with a beige button-up duster and rose gold heels.
May 12, 2017
As she left her hotel in London, Bella was seen wearing a leather-buckled mini (shop a similar style here) with a graphic white tee. However, we couldn't stop staring at her fuzzy "baby girl" cardigan, which was from her collection with Chrome Hearts.
May 3, 2017
Here's some proof that leather leggings are well worth the money. The model wore her pair (shop a similar style here) while out to dinner in N.Y.C., spicing them up with a black beret, blue Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, a long-sleeve turtleneck, a cobalt vest, and black lace-up combat boots.
May 1, 2016
After attending the Met Gala, Bella slipped into an ultra-sheer beaded chainmail Alexander Wang tank dress for an after-party at 1OAK. Her accessories were also from Alexander Wang and included box chain bracelets and a Ryan dustbag along with some see-through Nova stilettos.
April 30, 2017
The model rocked some serious underboob while out in N.Y.C. for Travis Scott's birthday party. She paired a revealing crop top with matching blush pink joggers, Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, and suede booties (shop a similar pair here) while partying it up with the Jenner sisters.
April 24, 2017
Bella went slightly incognito on the streets of N.Y.C.— we'd barely know it was her, save for the quilted Chanel duffel bag and velcro Dr. Martens, which she wore the day prior. The model channeled her inner vintage icon in a red cloche hat (shop similar here), dark shades, a black cardigan with white trim (shop a similar look here), and a pair of leather pants.
April 20, 2017
The model provided us with even more denim on denim inspo while out in London, tucking her strapless bustier into cropped jeans. She then added a much-needed pop of color with pair of red patent leather heels (shop similar here).
April 19, 2017
The street style star failed to stay undercover in a camo green jumpsuit, which she wore while out in Paris. She paired the unexpected look with a chain-strap bag, leather boots, and a black cap.
March 7, 2017
Hadid arrived at the Chrome Hearts x Bella pop-up shop in Paris wearing a sexy corset-style leather tube dress. Matching gloves, fishnet stockings, and a pair of embellished Louboutin sandals really made it an iconic look.
March 7, 2017
Bella arrived at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show wearing a slate gray ensemble, comprised of a plunging pinstriped maxidress, a long wool coat, over-the-knee boots, and yellow-tinted aviator shades. She accessorized with a silver cross pendant and chain-link choker.
March 6, 2017
Bella went crisp and clean while out in Paris, adding a pop of color to her a white monochromatic look with yellow-tinted aviators (shop a similar style here).
February 27, 2017
Simple, chic, and slightly Parisian. Bella's made her fire engine red coat pop even more with the help of a black beret.
February 14, 2017
For Valentine's Day, Bella brought the flames — literally, since they were printed on her Sandro jeans. She then let her Gooseberry Intimates bodysuit peek out from underneath a furry black coat.
February 10, 2017
Shorts and tights may seem very 2010, but the model gave it an updated spin while stepping out in Soho, pairing black denim Bermuda shorts (shop similar here) with fishnets and slipping into heeled sandals. A hooded bomber jacket, high-neck bodysuit, hoops, and a tiny backpack finished off the look.
February 1, 2017
While celebrating the launch of DKNY's summer 2017 collection, Bella chose a white skirt and sweater set, which she amped up with beige, knee-high, platform boots.
January 31, 2017
The model seemed to channel vintage Britney Spears for a Dior event at the Poison Club in N.Y.C. Her denim midi dress and patent leather pumps made it an updated version of that iconic American Music Awards gown.
January 21, 2017
Bella mixed up the classic leather jacket and jeans combo by choosing an eye-catching, high-rise patchwork pair from Re/Done, which she paired with white boots and "CD" monogramed choker.
October 30, 2016
The star brought back the '70s with this curve-hugging denim jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and flared bottoms (shop similar here).
October 28, 2016
Denim on denim is nothing new, but add a sheer black top, purple velvet booties, and a newsboy hat, and you've got yourself an unforgettable outfit.
October 25, 2016
This ain't you typical ballgown! All eyes were on Bella — and her glamorous, leather Dior dress — when she stepped out in New York.
October 19, 2016
Bella turned her frayed flared jeans into the perfect night out look, adding a wrap-around crop top (shop similar here) and black ankle boots.