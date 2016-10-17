Bella Hadid Proves White After Labor Day Is No Fashion Faux Pas
Bella Hadid is white hot.
The supermodel stepped out in New York City on Sunday clad in all-white, holding a single stem yellow rose. As she was leaving the Bowery Hotel in downtown Manhattan, Hadid looked ready for a night out in a white halter-neck crop top, white jogger pants, a white jacket with colorful designs down the sleeves, and white sneakers with a gray embellishment.
She paired the outfit with round orange sunnies, multiple gold necklaces, and wore her brown locks down, sporting a glossy lip and natural eye makeup.
We've seen a similar all-white look on Bella before, when she stepped out with Kendall Jenner, who was clad in all-black, for a yin and yang effect. Both models made a serious case for fashion's next big thing: monochromatic outfits. Queen Elizabeth should get some credit here, too, having stepped out in many a monochrome look over her 60-year reign.
Hadid continuously slays the street style game, and we can't wait to see what the natural beauty steps out in next!