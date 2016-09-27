Bella Hadid Looks Cool as Can Be Putting Her Abs on Display in Off-Duty Athleisure
Miss Bella Hadid is very well the model of the moment. This year, the 19-year-old found her way out from the shadows of older sister Gigi and Real Housewives mom, Yolanda, carving out a path for herself as a headline-grabbing top model and style star.
After a whirlwind succession of runway shows at fashion weeks in New York, London, and Milan, Hadid is back in N.Y.C., hopefully taking a much-needed breather.
According to the model's most recent Instagram post, she may finally be ready to take a break. On Monday, Hadid told her fans that she's "Bck in NYC" and shared an off-duty photo of herself sitting in a car wearing a red Adidas hoodie ($76; farfetch.com), matching sweatpants ($76; farfetch.com), and a black Calvin Klein bralette ($21; Nordstrom.com).
Hadid looks so incredibly cool in this athleisure look—it's probably about time for the hardworking model to ink a deal with Adidas!
VIDEO: 10 Times Bella Hadid Rocked The Runway
But first, a moment of rest. Get your Netflix binge on, Bella, you deserve it.