Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs in New Calvin Klein Campaign Image

How many abs does it take to star in a Calvin Klein campaign? Bella Hadid obviously knows the answer. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old top model took to Instagram to share a black-and-white shot of her latest work for Calvin Klein. "New Calvin Klein by Tyrone Lebon & Max Pearmain!! Crazy fun shoot, thank you," she wrote as the campaign to the 'gram. So what's so special about this one? In addition to rocking a presumably hard-to-squeeze-into pair of black leather pants, Hadid sports a CK-logo black crop top that showcases the toned physique she regularly puts forward on designer runways. The shot also finds her giving us a glimpse of her profile, along with a fresh-out-of-the-shower 'do that she paired with a bomber she rocks off of her shoulders. Bella Hadid CK Credit: bellahadid/Instagram This isn't the It girl's first run-in with the brand. Back in July, she also took to the social media platform to offer a taste of Klein's fall 2016 campaign, in which she rocks her favorite denim staples alongside A-listers like Kate Moss and Zoë Kravitz. RELATED: Where to Buy These 9 Chic Denim-on-Denim Celebrity Looks Talk about hot, hot hot.

