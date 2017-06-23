Bella Hadid Works Two Ab-Baring Looks in One Day 

Well hello there, Bella Hadid!

The model was spotted wearing not one, but two midriff-baring ensembles in Paris on Thursday. First, she was spotted looking ab-solutely fabulous in a barely there black bandeau top and high-waist jeans. A snakeskin jacket perched effortlessly on her shoulders was a dramatic final touch. Hadid accessorized the fashion-forward look with a pair of Schutz denim sandals, tiny sunglasses, and oversize gold hoop earrings.

After a quick wardrobe change at her hotel, the 20-year-old It girl was back at it for Heron Preston's Spring/Summer 2018 menswear show. Though she wasn't there to model, Hadid did clearly come to slay.

Again, the beauty's taut stomach was on display, this time in an eye-catching orange getup. The supermodel finished up her hectic day in a plunging black bralet, a cropped orange jacket, and matching orange pencil skirt with the words, "Handle With Care," emblazoned across the front. Thigh-high black boots and the same hoop earrings and sunglasses from earlier in the day completed the edgy look.

Looking good, Bella!