Bella Hadid Will Walk in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Gives Us Major #BodyGoals in Sexy 'Gram

Congrats to Bella Hadid on landing her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show gig!

The youngest Hadid sister found out Tuesday night that she is to join the ranks of models like Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima, after heading to audition call-backs. Although she has yet to comment on the exciting news herself (we'll be refreshing her Instagram page until then), her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo congratulated the recently-turned 20-year-old with a sweet Instagram post reading, "Congrats my little baby bells on getting @victoriassecret ! It's been a beautiful ride so far and I can't wait to see what's next! #proud #blessed #worlddomination."

Although it's still unknown whether her older sister Gigi will be heading to Paris for the show, at least we have one Hadid sister confirmed. Kendall Jenner also made her Victoria's Secret debut at the 2015 show in New York City, and we're all hoping to see her strut her stuff again this year.

Bella, known for her sexy curves and smoldering looks, will definitely be a natural on the VS runway.

The rising star walked plenty of high-fashion shows during Fashion Month, jet-setting from N.Y.C. to London and Milan, strutting her stuff at Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, and Moschino to name a few. Congrats again, Bells, we can't wait to watch her when the show airs on Dec. 5.