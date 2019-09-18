The College Admissions Scandal Isn't Keeping Bella Giannulli From Celebrating Her Birthday 

An impending court date for Lori Loughlin isn't overshadowing a 21st birthday — at least not for Bella Giannulli. In her latest Instagram post, Giannulli shared a few snapshots from what appears to be her birthday celebration, including a throwback pic, a poolside kickback, and some exotic locales. While her mother waits for her upcoming court date and fellow actor Felicity Huffman faces jail time for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, Giannulli is doing her best to distance herself from the fray.

"Thank u for the love," she captioned her gallery post. Giannulli's actual birthday was on Monday and People notes that her fans were offering up celebratory messages. The slideshow was her way to show her appreciation for the support, even though she's been keeping a low profile on social media since news of the scandal broke earlier this year.

Bella is Loughlin's eldest daughter. Though her younger sister, Olivia Jade, has been making more headlines thanks to her budding career as an influencer, reports say that Bella has been going through a tough time, too, though the experience is bringing her closer to her mother.

"Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships."

Both of Loughlin's daughters have been staying under the radar, but Olivia did come out to post a photo of herself wearing a Snoop Dog tee and throwing up two middle fingers. Bella commented on the photo, writing, "not over you and this - QUEEN." Olivia has since deleted the photo, though it lives on thanks to the account Comments by Celebs.

The gesture was Olivia's only public statement since the college admissions scandal made headlines. Bella's messaging may be a little softer, but that could be because she's listening to her family's legal team.

"Her lawyers begged her not to post anything because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury," a source told Us Weekly regarding Olivia's post.

Though Loughlin hasn't been sentenced yet, Huffman was and will face 14 days in prison. Sources note that Loughlin is worried about her own fate, which could be why Olivia's rogue post has gone MIA.