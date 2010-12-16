Bell, Hudson, Miller and Kardashian Stay Cozy in Cape Coats

Kristen Bell stayed warm while promoting her new movie Burlesque in chilly London this week wearing an ivory cape coat by designer Vanessa Bruno. "I personally have long been a fan of capes," Bruno told InStyle. "Worn with a great boot, it's always been a chic silhouette for any woman. I love the dramatic versatility of this ivory piece and the way it can really make its mark from day to night. This one, a wool-angora mix, is a cozy winter wardrobe staple." Other celebrities agree: Kate Hudson wore a gray and black cape coat by Louis Vuitton a few months ago, Sienna Miller recently stepped out with a red one draped around her shoulders and Kim Kardashian tried a cream cape with black trim by 3.1 Phillip Lim this fall.