Believe: Melanie Oudin's Custom Adidas Sneakers

Melanie Oudin is officially tennis's newest darling, thanks in part to her to her on-court wardrobe. Oudin, who came into the US Open ranked 70th, beat superstar Maria Sharapova in the upset of the tournament wearing custom-designed pink and yellow Adidas sneakers with the words "Believe" emblazoned on the heel of shoes. Most players opt for their name on the heel, but Oudin's boyfriend suggested the encouraging word instead. While her "Believe" shoes are not yet available, you can design your own version at adidas.comunderdog status not required.

