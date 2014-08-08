Believe It! Kim Kardashian Is Releasing a Hardcover Book of Her Best Selfies

Not only is Kim Kardashian nominated for one of our Social Media Awards in the Selfie Superstar category, but now she is releasing a full fledged coffee table book made up of her personal pictures as well. The collection of photographs taken by Kardashian of herself is appropriately titled Selfish, and is set to be packed full of Kim-centric snaps—including the seductive image featured on the book's test cover (above).

Kardashian discussed and worked on a homemade selfie book for husband Kanye West in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it seems as though her venture clearly inspired something much bigger. The hardcover work of 352 pages will be published by Rizzoli's Universe imprint on April 7, 2015, retailing for $19.95. Until then, we always have her Instagram account to hold us over.

