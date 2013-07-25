The Cast of Breaking Bad Premieres the Series' Final Episodes in California

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, and Aaron Paul (in Calvin Klein) kicked-off the final installment of Breaking Bad at the show’s premiere, held at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. After five seasons, the final eight episodes will conclude the complete transformation for Walt White (Cranston), who went from unassuming high school science teacher to king of meth. The first episode will pick up where season five left off, with Walt dealing with his brother-in-law's discovery of his double life and his fight for survival as his empire begins to unravel. Breaking Bad starts up again Sunday, August 11 at 9/8c on AMC.

Plus, see more photos from this week's star-studded bashes.

MORE:• How Aaron Paul Learned How to Tie a Bow-Tie• See All the Stars at Comic-Con• Check Out More of This Week’s Parties