Behold Zoe Saldana in Her Post-Twins Polka-Dots

New mom Zoe Saldana is looking gorgeous! The actress took the stage at the Visual Effects Society Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she presented J.J. Abrams with the visionary award and was utterly glowing.

The actress went glam in black strapless dress complete with a twisted polka-dot bodice, which she paired with patent leather pumps and bold cherry red lips.

The beautiful mama has kept a low profile since giving birth, though she shared a family photo earlier this week from her mother's birthday celebration. Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, welcomed twin boys named Cy and Bowie just two months ago, confirming their arrival and names with an adorable Instagram snap.

