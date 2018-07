Ahoy, matey! Kate Moss pulls rank on a crew of sailors in Longchamp's Fall 2009 ad campaign. The behind-the-scenes video from the set reveals a maroon-lipped Moss and model-in-crime Daria Werbowy getting down with a slew of hunky sailors, not to mention tables full of Longchamp's new covetable fall tote—the Gatsby. Our favorite scene? The surly sailors holding up the famously waif-like Moss with the ease of a mast and sail.