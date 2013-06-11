Behind-the-Scenes at Salma Hayek's InStyle July 2013 Cover Shoot

We first met Salma Hayek back in 1996 when she posed for our "What's Sexy Now" feature, and we must admit, her sex appeal got hotter ever since. Fast forward to the cover shoot for InStyle's new July issue, where the 47-year-old Grown Ups 2 actress wowed the staff and crew not only with her sex appeal, but also with her sense of humor. In between takes, Hayek chatted with the crew (she playfully spoke Spanish slang with photographer Dusan Reljin), shared stories about her daughter, Valentina (can you believe she's 5 already?), and made everyone laugh. "She's sexy and hilarious," said makeup artist Mary Phillips, who, along with hairstylist Robert Veticia, created Hayek's beauty looks. Click to get a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot, and be sure to pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, June 14.