Behind the Scenes at Our July Cover Shoot with Salma Hayek

InStyle Staff
Jun 15, 2012 @ 4:45 pm

Salma Hayek graces InStyle's July coveron newsstands todayand we're releasing behind-the-scenes footage from the equestrian-themed shoot to celebrate! Watch our exclusive video above to see Hayek strike a pretty pose (with her Savages co-star, Andalusian horse Tuno IV) in Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, and more, and pick up our July issue to read more about Hayek's latest projects—on and off the screen.

