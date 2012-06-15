Behind the Scenes at Our July Cover Shoot with Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek graces InStyle's July cover—on newsstands today—and we're releasing behind-the-scenes footage from the equestrian-themed shoot to celebrate! Watch our exclusive video above to see Hayek strike a pretty pose (with her Savages co-star, Andalusian horse Tuno IV) in Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, and more, and pick up our July issue to read more about Hayek's latest projects—on and off the screen.

MORE:• See Salma’s Best Looks Ever! • Salma’s Greatest Golden Globe Gown• Try on Salma’s Hairstyles!