Behind-the-Scenes With Nicole Richie, Lady Gaga's New Song and More!

1. Watch Nicole Richie style photo shoots for her fashion lines in this new video. [People]

2. Lady Gaga's released her exclusive new track for Thierry Mugler's runway show this week. [StyleList]

3. Rebecca Minkoff is seeking stylists for her runway show. Do you have what it takes? [Racked]

4. H&M nabbed The Swedish Hasbeens to design a line of wooden clogs this spring. Clogs, you can't escape 'em! [H&M]

5. Black Swan turns to YSL: Actor Vincent Cassel and director Darren Aronofsky are collaborating with the label for a new short film. [WWD]

6. Christian Lacroix teams up with Spanish label Desigual. The result? Colors galore! [Fashionologie]