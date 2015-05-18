Go Behind the Scenes on the Last Day of Shooting Mad Men's Final Episode

See how the stars of Mad Men bade farewell to their on-screen personas when the show wrapped shooting in Los Angeles last July. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Get an inside look at how the music for Pitch Perfect 2 was chosen. [Time]

2. Carol, starring Cate Blanchett, is getting rave reviews at Cannes. [THR]

3. Did Emily VanCamp just answer the Revenge series finale's greatest unsolved mystery? [E! Online]

4. Well, these might be the cutest, chicest sheds we've ever seen. [POPSUGAR]

5. There's a reason why your breakouts are popping up on certain areas of your face. [Into the Gloss]