Behind the Scenes: Look Perfectly Flushed Like Isabel Lucas in Four Easy Steps

If I'm not working, I'm not wearing makeup!" Isabel Lucas said on the set of her bohemian-inspired fashion feature in the September issue of InStyle. And channeling the actress's no-fuss approach was makeup pro Patti Dubroff, who proved that smoky eyes and fake lashes aren't necessarily the most direct route to making a breathtaking impression.

"There weren't any pops of color or harsh lines," Dubroff told us. "The focus was Isabel's incredible eyes but I still wanted there to be a softness to them." Here's how to mimic the same perfectly peachy end result at home:

1. A little bit of contouring goes a long way."I began by using a mossy-tone eye color by Makeup Forever ($19; makeupforever.com) to give the eye some structure in the crease. Then, to accentuate the light on the lids I mixed pale peaches, like Makeup Forever's metallic pinky beige ($21; sephora.com) and Urban Decay's laced shadow ($18; urbandecay.com)."

Courtesy (2)

2. Don't forget about the bottom lashes!"We went for a wide-eyed look that girls were rocking back in the '60s and '70s, so I used lots of mascara ($27.50; lancome-usa.com) especially on the bottom lashes."

3. The power of pale."To keep the face the and lips in unison with the eyes—we avoided bold colors and opted for Lancôme’s pale, pinky lipstick in the lasting kiss shade."

4. A hint of blush goes a long way."Isabel has ridiculously beautiful skin and too much blush would just cover up the natural glow. I added just a hint of Nars matte multiple blush ($39; sephora.com) to the apples of her cheeks—but the impact was maximum."

