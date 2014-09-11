Behind the Scenes: The Life of an InStyle Fashion Shoot

Each season our editors get a front-row look at the clothing and accessories that spark the coolest new trends. "We come back to the office and begin to craft our stories—it all starts with a mood board," says market editor Ali Pew, who spent eight weeks laboring over the mix of smart and casual ensembles for "28 Days/28 Raves" in the October issue of InStyle.

Here, Pew provides an insider look at how the feature took shape:

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

"I look to the runway for inspiration but also think about the items many women already own. I try to keep the colors cohesive, but an important component of this story is finding pieces that are really going to update our reader's workday and weekend outfits."

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Once the looks are decided upon, our team calls-in shoes, handbags, and clothing from different fashion houses. "We sifted through 1,000 different pieces," says Pew.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

"For each shoot we run through potential looks with the fashion team—it's what helped us narrow down the selection to the final 145 pieces that landed in the story. Each one of the key items we decided upon are classics that I would definitely purchase for myself."

Courtesy

Our team sends the chosen items to a photo studio, where they are unpacked and prepped for the shoot. While the models have their hair and makeup done, we organize every single look so the day goes smoothly.

Courtesy

"Because there are so many images on the pages for this feature, we created a set that would be really simple and straightforward," says Pew. "This is my favorite part of the whole process, finishing touches bring the looks to life."

Courtesy

That's a wrap! After two days on set, the team poses for a portrait of their own.

To see all 28 looks, pick up InStyle’s October issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.