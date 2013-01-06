Behind-the-Scenes Details From Our February Photo Shoot With Sarah Jessica Parker

Who: Sarah Jessica Parker

Where: Pier 59 Studios in N.Y.C.

What went down: The star of the off-Broadway play The Commons of Pensacola ventured downtown to our set, where music by Justin Timberlake blasted. "You can just feel her talent through the lens," photographer Giampaolo Sgura told us (pictured here shooting SJP in a Delpozo dress and sandals from her new namesake line).

For the shoot, we commissioned artwork by Paris author and illustrator Pierre Mornet and Brooklyn-based muralist Gabriel Specter, who both first caught our eye at the Prada show in Milan, where they joined forces with Miuccia Prada. Art lover Parker was delighted. "When Sarah walked on set, she was so into the art and really loving the space we built," Sgura said.

To read our interview with Parker, and to see more amazing photographs from the inventive set, pick up a copy of the February InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Feb. 10.

