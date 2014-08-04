Behind the Bestseller: One Bottle of Benefit's Benetint Is Sold Every Minute—Buy One and Score a Free Makeover!

There’s a reason women around the globe would sooner surrender their blow-dryers than give up their half-empty bottles of Benefit's Benetint: The stuff is just necessary. Did you emerge from winter a bit washed out? Rub the stain over your face and enjoy an insta-flush. Did your baby start screaming every time you started drifting off to sleep? Sweep that skinny little brush over your lips and cheeks while flying out the door (no mirror, no problem). It’s no wonder 12 million bottles have been sold worldwide. And as with all great origin stories, Benetint’s is full of surprises. So start reading then get shopping—we’ve secured some exclusive deals for you, valid through the month of August. You’re welcome.

1977 – San Francisco beauty shop owners Jean and Jane Ford whip up a batch of Rosetint stain (renamed Benetint in 1985), made of steamed rose petals, for an exotic dancer looking for a product to brighten up her bosom (we kid you not).

1991 – Benetint debuts in N.Y.C. at the Henri Bendel department store. By 1993, it sells out and the brand starts a wait list.

2000 – The brand reports that Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of Sex and the City pour through 50 bottles of Benetint every season. Buffy the Vampire Slayer television star Sarah Michelle Gellar sends Benefit a thank-you note and reveals how Benetint is used on set as a cheek blush—and as stunt blood.

2008 – A little sister is born: Meet the soft, petal-pink PosieTint.

2011 – The sunny ChaChaTint debuts: It's suspected of sending more than a few powdered bronzers packing.

2012 – Armed guards escort the very first bottle of Rosetint from San Francisco to its new home in the Benefit Boutique in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

2013 – Latest sibling, lavender LolliTint, hits stores—and a violet frenzy ensues in our offices.

