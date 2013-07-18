Behati Prinsloo's Engagement Ring: See the Photo

Earlier this week, we learned that The Voice judge Adam Levine, 34, proposed to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 24, after dating for over a year. We only had to wait a few days for Prinsloo to debut her engagement ring—she showed off her vintage 1930s sparkler on Extra TV and told the show she was "very giddy" when the Maroon 5 frontman popped the question. “It's still a little surreal!" she told InStyle.com at the launch of Victoria, the new fragrance by Victoria's Secret. "I'm very happy, and I'm very happy everyone else is excited about it, too." Now that you’ve seen the rock up close, tell us, what do you think?

