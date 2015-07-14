Behati Prinsloo Scores a Style Touchdown in the Latest Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

For his fall 2015 collection, Tommy Hilfiger left fashion’s often obscure references on the sidelines and instead sought inspiration from the sport that bleeds nothing but red, white, and blue: football. Now, the designer is celebrating his namesake label’s 30th anniversary with a campaign that stars Victoria’s Secret Angel (and Adam Levine’s gorgeous wife) Behati Prinsloo and showcases the ‘70s-inspired Americana prep styles that Hilfiger sent down the 100-yard-line runway. Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Karl Templer, the images (at top and below) seem like a still straight out of Everybody’s All American, the classic film that highlighted 1950s Louisiana football culture.

Courtesy

In the leading shot, Prinsloo, who returns for her second Hilfiger campaign, is carried by a handful of hunky models dressed as linebackers, and effortlessly sports a pinstriped silk dress with matching uniform-like lace-up booties. Of course, Hilfiger also once more tapped campaign regulars like RJ King, Julia Hafstrom, and Miles McMillan while introducing fresh faces like Nate Gill and Simon Nessman. Set inside a field in Monterey Park, California, Prinsloo and her winning team also rock tailored navy blazers, graphic sweatshirts, oversized scarves, and traditional camel coats, all of which pay homage to the staples Hilfiger has created for over three decades. We think this team would make for football’s chicest huddle.

Courtesy

