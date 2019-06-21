Behati Prinsloo Said Adam Levine Helped Her out of Postpartum Depression

Behati Prinsloo says being a mom has "changed" her in many ways.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, who has two children with husband Adam Levine, candidly discussed going through postpartum depression, telling Today that she once struggled with being a new mom.

"I had moments of postpartum (depression) after our first baby (daughter Dusty, now 2) that I felt like it was coming through," she said. "But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it. I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know."

She gave birth to the couple's first child, Dusty Rose, in 2016, and welcomed their second child, Geo Grace, in 2018

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, postpartum depression can be common, occurring in as many as 1 in 5 women in the U.S.

Prinsloo previously discussed her experience in an interview with Porter Edit in January, adding that things eventually got easier for her.

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier," she said at the time.

The model told Today that she's opening up about what she went through to encourage other moms to ask for help when they need it.

"I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case [of postpartum depression], but you can see yourself spiraling," she said. "And I think that the message is just that it's never too little to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there's always help out there and support from family and friends."