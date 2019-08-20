Behati Prinsloo Shared a Cuddly Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughters

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are fairly private about their children, but over the weekend, Prinsloo shared a snap of their daughters to speak out for a good cause.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a glimpse of her daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1, in order to spread awareness about maternal mortality.

"Helping out some friends spreading important awareness - I’m a MOTHER LOVER. Because the US is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate and just because Women’s rights are human rights, I am joining @thefrankieshop and @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm," she wrote. "Get your limited edition hand tie dyed #frankieshopxmotherlover t-shirt and show that you too #loveallmothers!!"

She's wearing one of the aforementioned dyed t-shirts in the photo, and added a second image of her shirt and two other tiny tees (presumably for Dusty and Gio) in her Instagram slideshow.

Prinsloo has also been outspoken about postpartum depression, revealing that she suffered from the condition after giving birth to Dusty.

"I had moments of postpartum (depression) after our first baby (daughter Dusty, now 2) that I felt like it was coming through," she said in an interview earlier this year. "But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it. I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know."

Though she and Levine mostly keep photos of their daughters off social media, she did share another photo of them earlier this month, for another good cause — taking part in Kate Upton's #ShareStrong campaign.

"Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered," she wrote at the time.