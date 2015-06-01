Behati Prinsloo Is a Bombshell in Juicy Couture's New Fragrance Campaign

Behati Prinsloo has a beautiful new gig. Today, Juicy Couture announced that the model has been named the face of their latest fragrance, I Am Juicy Couture—and the first campaign shot (above) features a magenta-lipped Prinsloo crushing a handful of flower petals. Prinsloo is no stranger to fronting fragrances—as a Victoria's Secret Angel, she's been the face of many of brand's seductive perfumes—but I Am Juicy Couture in particular is a pretty big deal for the Juicy Couture label. This is the first new pillar scent for the brand in almost four years, and features a sweet blend of raspberry, passion fruit, gardenia, and amber notes blended together with the millennial consumer in mind.

"I love what the perfume stands for—the message to girls is to be independent, to be reckless, glamorous, and not apologetic," Prinsloo says in a release. "It's about being individual and nonconforming, not being afraid of who you are." I Am Juicy Couture rolls out nationwide starting July 1st, and, true to the millennial crowd it was made for, you can expect to see more sneak peeks of the campaign trending across social media very soon. Find the scent priced between $22 for a rollerball and $94 for the massive 3.4 oz. bottle at Ulta, Dillards, Macy's and Nordstrom outposts next month. We have a strong feeling the bedazzled flacon will bring in the Instagram likes by the second.

