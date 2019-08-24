Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose Is a Photographer Now

Every peek into the world of Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine is a real treat, so when followers got a glimpse of baby Gio Grace, it was a big deal. And while the snapshot is cute, People reports that there's a little detail that makes things that much more adorable. The photo, which shows Prinsloo carrying 18-month-old Gio, was actually taken by baby Dusty.

"Photo credit – Dusty Levine," Prinsloo captioned the shot, along with an angel emoji. The photo may not have the composition of more a high-fashion photo shoot, with Prinsloo striking a silly pose and Gio mostly cropped out of the frame, but it's a valiant effort from a 2-and-a-half-year-old. Prinsloo doesn't post about her kiddos very often, so it was surprising to see the image and the photo credit.

Fellow model Kate Upton took notice, commenting, "the cutest!!!" Upton is one of the reasons that Prinsloo is sharing her daughters more often. Earlier this month, Prinsloo took part in Upton's #ShareStrong campaign, which urged women everywhere to share what makes them feel strong. In that post, Prinsloo showed herself juggling both Gio Grace and Dusty Rose.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," she wrote. "I won't change a single thing."

A bit after that post, Prinsloo shared a shot of herself relaxing on her couch with her baby girls, asking her followers to learn more about the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. and showing off some tie-dye merch from nonprofit Mother Lover, which works to raise awareness around maternal health. Baby photos and philanthropy? That's a combo we can get behind.