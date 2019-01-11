Behati Prinsloo Describes the "Awkward" Moment She and Adam Levine Met in Person

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s relationship is a true pillar of modern romance. You know, [famous rock star] boy meets [famous supermodel] girl through a high-profile business arrangement that ultimately falls through but brings them closer together than anyone expected … Tale as old as time.

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Namibian Victoria’s Secret model opened up about her relationship with the Maroon 5 front man in a recent interview with Net-a-Porter’s Porter, revealing that the pair met through a mutual friend.

“Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it,” she shared. “I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.”

You’ve Got Mail remake starring Behati and Adam? We’re so down.

Image zoom Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

“A month later, I went to L.A. for a job, and that was the first time we met in person,” Prinsloo continued. “I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me.” Yes, that classic moment — people are always stopping mid-task to turn and look at me when I walk into a studio, as I so often do. “He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward,” she went on. “Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!”

First came marriage, but just two years after Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot they welcomed daughter Dusty Rose, and Gio Grace not long after that.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life,” Behati admitted, “but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with – they never asked me when I was going to be back.”

Though their schedules are in constant flux and they’ve all skipped a show or two in the last few years, Prinsloo remains close with her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel moms.

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Says It's OK That Victoria's Secret Lacks Diversity Because "It's Just a Show"

“I have a Whatsapp group with my best friends Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge,” she tells the outlet. “Lily is pregnant at the moment so me and Candice are constantly telling her what products to get. It’s so fun to have that friendship where you totally understand each other’s job but you never talk about work. In the last messages we exchanged, Candice showed us a video of her little boy and we were all dying over his shoes. I told her she looked insane in the VS show, then we were talking about Lily’s commercial that played during the show. We also talked about schools because [Lily’s daughter] Dixie is a little older, and Candice was giving us some advice … It’s a mom thread!”