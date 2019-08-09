Behati Prinsloo Shared a Touching Photo Tribute to Her and Adam Levine's Daughters

Supermodel and super mom Behati Prinsloo shared a new photo that proves that her life's more than glam photoshoots and courtside appearances at basketball games. Prinsloo took part in Kate Upton's #ShareStrong campaign, sharing what makes her feel strong. In her case, it's her family — and she's got the real unfiltered proof.

The snapshot shows Prinsloo with her two daughters, Dusty and Gio, swinging from her hips and strapped to her chest. It's a far cry from Victoria's Secret runways, bathing suit photoshoots, and red carpet events. In her caption, she explained that thanks to the help from her husband, Adam Levine, she can be the best mom possible, even if it involves bleeding nipples.

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Said Adam Levine Helped Her out of Postpartum Depression

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered," she wrote. "This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

Prinsloo isn't a stranger to the world of Instagram. In the past, she's shared steamy tributes for her husband's birthday and other real-life shots of her family.

Upton's #ShareStrong initiative calls on everyone to talk "about who or what inspires us to be our best selves." In her Instagram video introducing the hashtag to the world, she said that "it's to spread positivity and inspiration by creating a community that talks about encouraging, empowering stories and self-motivation." Upton chose to highlight her daughter, Genevieve, and said that her little girl motivates her to be the best person she can be. Upton hopes to be a positive example so that Genevieve can "radiate strength, power, and confidence."

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Shared a Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughters

In addition to Prinsloo, Jessica Biel, Lily Aldridge, Whitney Cummings, and Hunter McGrady have all posted videos supporting Upton. This is one viral movement we can all get behind.