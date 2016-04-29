Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel Are the Cutest Pregnant BFFs You've Ever Seen

Friends that get pregnant together, stay together? While that may not be exactly how the old adage goes, it's definitely true for Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel. The fellow Victoria's Secret Angels announced they were pregnant within nine days of each other, and it looks like they couldn't be more excited to be expecting at the same time.

Prinsloo is so excited, in fact, that she took to social media to share a too-fun pic of the pair along with the loveliest caption. "Still can't believe me and my African sis are expecting at the same time...," she wrote alongside the black-and-white snap. "So many good times together and so many more to come. LOVE YOU double trouble."

In the photo, the blondes are embracing as Prinsloo cheekily grabs her friend's bum. Looks like the good times are just starting for these hot mamas.