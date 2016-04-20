Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Growing Bump in New Bikini Selfie

Behati Prinsloo's bump has popped! The mother-to-be hasn't been shy about treating her Instagram followers to glimpses of her growing belly, and she did just that today when she shared a brand-new, bikini-clad selfie.

"So far so good Apparently I've swallowed a bell pepper this week..." Prinsloo captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows her posing from the side in a strapless, scalloped two-piece and hat. And if her reference to the size of her baby is correct, that means Prinsloo is 18 weeks along. Looking good, mama!

So far so good 🌙 Apparently I've swallowed a bell pepper this week... A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

Prinsloo and her husband, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, announced in early March that they were expecting their first child together. Just yesterday, sources confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby girl. One thing's for sure—with genes like this, the little girl is sure to be beautiful.