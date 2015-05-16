10 Photos of Birthday Girl Behati Prinsloo and Husband Adam Levine That Will Make You Smile

Although we're not sure how Behati Prinsloo will be ringing in her 26th birthday today, one thing's certain: she'll most likely be spending it with Maroon 5 frontman and (super) handsome hubby, Adam Levine. How’s that for an epic birthday present?

The duo, who tied the knot last July, have regularly stunned on the red carpet as well as hit all the right style notes when it comes to their off-duty looks. But it's not just the stars' kempt outfits that have us swooning, but their devotion to one another. The Victoria's Secret angel revealed to Extra last December about being a newlywed: "I feel great. It's just a solidness. You're with the person you should be [with] so it's a very comforting, amazing feeling."

In honor of the model's birthday, we're taking a look back at the pair's sweetest photos together. Brace yourselves: Your cheeks might hurt by the end of this slideshow.

