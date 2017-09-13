Behati Prinsloo Announces Second Pregnancy with Bikini Mirror Selfie 

Congrats to Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine! The Victoria's Secret model and her husband are expecting their second child.

Prinsloo took to Instagram to share the very exciting news with a mirror selfie. In the photo, she poses in a strapless patterned bikini top and black bottoms, which shows off her burgeoning baby bump perfectly. "ROUND 2....." she captioned the 'gram.

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Prinsloo and Levine are currently parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who was born on September 21, 2016. With a new bundle of joy on the way, the couple will have their hands full with two little ones under the age of two! With the way that The Voice judge has spoken about fatherhood in the past, it definitely sounds like he's up for the challenge of having two young kids. Just look at this darling Instagram he posted last November (below).

Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional) A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST

RELATED: Adam Levine Honors His Love for Behati Prinsloo with a Huge Tattoo

What an exciting time for the young family! Congratulations again to the gorgeous couple and new big sis, Dusty.