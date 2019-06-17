Behati Prinsloo Shared a Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughters

Adam Levine just celebrated his third Father's Day as a dad, and Behati Prinsloo honored the occasion with a sweet snap.

On Sunday, the Victoria's Secret Angel wished a happy Father's Day to her husband of nearly five years with a rare photo of the couple with their daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio Grace.

"HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. We love you so much, you always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you," she wrote in her Instagram post. "To all the dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures!"

Though the model and the Maroon 5 frontman are open about how much they love their kids, the daughters don't often make an appearance on either of their social media accounts, save for special occasions — like his Super Bowl show and this photo from last year's Father's Day.

In March, Prinsloo told People that the couple is definitely open to expanding their family.

“I think so. It’s not out of the question,” she said when asked if she thought they would have more kids. “I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

The more, the merrier.