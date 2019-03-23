Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's 40th with a Provocative Photo

Adam Levine doesn't have to sweat turning 40 when his wife's posting hot birthday tributes. To celebrate her husband's big day, Behati Prinsloo posted a sexy snapshot showcasing just how much she loves him. In the steamy black-and-white picture, the two are rolling around on the sand and in addition to Levine's shoulders and tattoos being on full display, their searing-hot chemistry is also a major feature.

"40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you," she captioned the image. "I wake up every morning more in love with you....happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool @adamlevine."

It's unclear when the photo was taken, but eagle-eyed fans spotted Levine's mohawk and a feathered mask, so it's not a current photo. Prinsloo's sweet post is a few days late, however. E! News reports that Levine's actual birthday was on March 18.

Image zoom The expectant parents cozied up at a Lakers game three months before Prinsloo gave birth to their second child. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Says It's OK That Victoria's Secret Lacks Diversity Because "It's Just a Show"

The couple has plenty to celebrate, too. In addition to Levine's big b'day, the two are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in just a few months. In a new interview with PorterEdit, Prinsloo opened up about their unconventional romance. In fact, there was very little rock-star wining and dining. Instead, Prinsloo explains, they fell for each other over a decidedly un-sexy communication method: email.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it," she shared. "I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Describes the "Awkward" Moment She and Adam Levine Met in Person

When they did meet, however, the supermodel says it was love at first sight. Even though the beginning of their relationship wasn't easy, she explained that the initial spark was there. And by the looks of her latest post, it looks like none of that magic's gone.

"I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me — it was so awkward," she said. "Then, he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"