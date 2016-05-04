Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's Baby Bumps Are Both "Popping"—See The Hilarious Photo

Medical miracle or Chipotle burrito?

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine joined his expectant wife, Behati Prinsloo, for a shirtless bathroom mirror selfie, proving that the supermodel isn't the only one whose bump has popped.

"Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo" Levine, 37, jokingly wrote in the caption of the black-and-white Instagram snap (below) that shows the expectant parents' protruding bellies touching.

It looks like those secondhand pregnancy cravings have finally caught up to the rocker! Levine recently admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he's been experiencing plenty of sympathy food cravings along with Prinsloo. Luckily, he told Fallon, she's really into fruit at this point. "She's eating a lot of watermelon," he told him. "Like a lot of watermelon cause they get like random cravings and it's just like so much watermelon!"

At this rate, we really can't wait to see them at week 40!