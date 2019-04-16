People Are Remembering a Cult Classic Film That Ruminates on the Demise of Notre Dame

In light of the tragic news that the Notre Dame cathedral erupted in flames yesterday, many people are sharing their memories and paying tribute to one of Paris's most famous landmarks.

Social media users also noted that Notre Dame was a part of a key scene in the cult classic movie Before Sunset, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. The film, which is the second in a trilogy including Before Sunrise and Before Midnight, revolves around Jesse and Celine, two reunited ex-lovers who spend part of the day together in Paris.

In one scene, as the couple is on a boat on the Seine, Jesse points out Notre Dame, telling Celine a story about how the cathedral was nearly destroyed, but was saved by a single soldier.

The real-life version of that story might be a little less romantic than the movie portrayed it to be, but the scene's poignancy couldn't be ignored. Many people on Twitter commemorated the scene to pay tribute to Notre Dame.

Even the German occupiers couldn't destroy the Notre Dame Cathedral...

Before Sunset (2004) #NotreDame

Notre-Dame is gone.



850 years of history it held just burnt to ashes.



French gothic masterpiece where Henry VI was crowned, where Napoleon I was coronated, where Hunchback Quasimodo showed compassionate love to Esmeralda.



/photo from Before Sunset (2004) film by R. Linklater

Celine's remark, that "Notre Dame will be gone one day," hit particularly hard.

In the aftermath of the fire, which tore down the cathedral's spire and much of its roof, people have banded together to repair the 850-year-old structure.

A few French billionaires, including Salma Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault, are donating money to rebuild Notre Dame. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, AKA the group behind Louis Vuitton and Dior, is also donating $226 million, as is L'Oreal.

Parts of Notre Dame may be gone, but not all hope is lost.