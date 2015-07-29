Beef Up Your Brows by Following These Easy Steps

Full arches are still trending, but brushing hairs straight up is equally key for fall's runway brows. To get the look at Isabel Marant (above), makeup artist Lisa Butler recommends using a dry spoolie to coax hairs up and outward. Then, with a powder in a shade that's just lighter than your own brows, draw a straight line through the middle of each brow and blend. From there, fill in any sparse spots with a sharp eyebrow pencil, and sweep on a tinted gel to set.

Courtesy

Get the Look: Eyeko Brow Gel, $24; eyeko.com.

