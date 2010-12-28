The Beckhams Might Move to New York, Orlando Bloom's Sexy Boss Look, and More!

InStyle Staff
Dec 28, 2010 @ 1:00 pm

1. With a son named Brooklyn, it was only a matter of time: Victoria Beckham and fam are reportedly house-hunting in New York City. [Hollyscoop]

2. Get a sneak peek at sexy dad-to-be Orlando Bloom’s Hugo Boss Orange fragrance ads, shot by Steven Klein. [Just Jared]

3. Congrats to newly engaged couple LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian. [Stylelist]

4. Calling all beauty junkies: ShopBop partnered with Sephora to create a colorful palette. [BellaSugar]

5. Issa designer Daniella Helayel will launch e-commerce in the U.S. next year, making it easier to dress like Kate Middleton. [WWD]

6. Topshop introduced a denim collection with Bionic Yarn made of recycled plastic bottles. Yep, recycled plastic bottles. [Elle]

