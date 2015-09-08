The Beckham Family Gets an Adorable New Dog—See the Photos

The Beckhams have added another adorable member to their brood. Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham introduced the world to Olive, the family's new Cocker Spaniel puppy, and she is too adorable for words.

"Meet Olive Beckham x our new baby x vb," she wrote alongside a snap of the dog on her Instagram account.

The star then posted a video of the adorable pooch running out of David Beckham's arms and leaping through the air in slow motion, which she captioned: "Watch baby Olive fly!! How cute are her ears?!?! X vb." Too cute!

Son Brooklyn Beckham also shared a snap of the cutie along with a dog emoji for a caption. 

But Olive isn't the Beckham clan's only cute canine—she has two older siblings, a French bulldog named Scarlet and an English bulldog named Coco.

