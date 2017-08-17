The Beckhams Created Some Sweet Memories at the Museum of Ice Cream

With oldest son, Brooklyn, set to leave the roost next month for college, David and Victoria Beckham are taking advantage of every moment they have to create some lasting summer memories with the entire brood.

On Wednesday, the Beckham family's fun day called for a trip to Los Angeles's Museum of Ice Cream, where the 18-year-old, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, bonded with plenty of adorable family photos as evidence.

The former soccer star shared a bittersweet shot of him and Brooklyn in front of a neon museum sign, captioning the image: "Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad."

Victoria also got some quality time in with the kids. Romeo took to Instagram to share several photos from their adventure, including a mirror selfie with the former Spice Girl, who shed her Posh image in favor of stylish black workout gear and neon kicks.

Knowing that their kids won't be young forever, the proud parents also documented a group snap of their adorable offspring playing around with some giant popsicles, and little Harper looks absolutely ecstatic, as she holds up an oversized pink treat that matches her sandals.

How much sweeter can the Beckham family be?