The Beckham Family Takes a Trip to Disneyland

Family trips to Disneyland are a rite of passage for Southern California kids, and the Beckhams are no exception. David, Victoria and the rest of their famous brood hit up the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday, and there was no shortage of Instagram snaps—or appearances from iconic Disney characters.

David 'grammed a few shots of himself at the park, including one with Frozen's Elsa and Anna, a meeting that did not go unnoticed by his daughter, Harper. "I became an even better daddy today after Harper seven asked daddy to have a picture with her favorite girls .....," he captioned the shot (above). Victoria also shared a photo from their trip along with a sweet caption: "Magical day with my babies x I LOVE Disney Land!!! X" Keep reading to see this plus more of the family's snaps from their Disneyland adventure:

Me and my little man just about to beat him on Toy Story.... Great day at Disney such a special place for kids and adults ❤️. Oh and for the record cruzie beat me 😢😢 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

Magical day with my babies x I LOVE Disney Land!!! X 🇺🇸🎶😍🌟🙏 x vb @Disneyland A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 1:12am PDT

⚫️⚪️ A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 24, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT

Chip stole Romeo's sunglasses! X #funatdisney x vb @Disneyland A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT

Brooklyn's loving Disney! X vb ❄️❄️❄️⛄️⛄️⛄️ @Disneyland @brooklynbeckham A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:11am PDT

RELATED: This May Be the Cutest Father-Daughter Snap of David and Harper Beckham Yet