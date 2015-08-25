The Beckham Family Takes a Trip to Disneyland

Family trips to Disneyland are a rite of passage for Southern California kids, and the Beckhams are no exception. David, Victoria and the rest of their famous brood hit up the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday, and there was no shortage of Instagram snaps—or appearances from iconic Disney characters. 

David 'grammed a few shots of himself at the park, including one with Frozen's Elsa and Anna, a meeting that did not go unnoticed by his daughter, Harper. "I became an even better daddy today after Harper seven asked daddy to have a picture with her favorite girls .....," he captioned the shot (above). Victoria also shared a photo from their trip along with a sweet caption: "Magical day with my babies x I LOVE Disney Land!!! X" Keep reading to see this plus more of the family's snaps from their Disneyland adventure: 

Magical day with my babies x I LOVE Disney Land!!! X 🇺🇸🎶😍🌟🙏 x vb @Disneyland

⚫️⚪️

Chip stole Romeo's sunglasses! X #funatdisney x vb @Disneyland

Brooklyn's loving Disney! X vb ❄️❄️❄️⛄️⛄️⛄️ @Disneyland @brooklynbeckham

