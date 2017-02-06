The 28 Cutest Instagram Photos of the Beckham Family

It's no secret that the Beckhams are one of the cutest families in Hollywood. David and Victoria Beckham's brood—which includes three sons, Brooklyn, 17, and Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, along with one daughter, Harper, 5—is almost too adorable for words. From riding bikes in L.A. and fishing in London to sitting front row at fashion shows, this family does it all together. Plus, it doesn't hurt that VB and her former professional soccer player have incredible jeans, that they clearly passed down to their four children.
Both Brooklyn and Romeo are starting to take after their parents in the fashion world, most recently for iconic British brand Burberry, and their youngest brother Cruz has been dubbed the next Justin Bieber thanks to his mop haircut and Christmas single, "If Everday Was Christmas." Harper may only be five years old, but we have a feeling she'll grow up to be a serious fashion force just like her mom.
Brighten up your Monday morning by checking out these oo-cute photos of the Beckham family below.
