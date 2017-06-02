The Beckhams Are Currently on the Most Adorable Family Vacation 

Just when you thought the Beckhams couldn't get any cuter, they go on the dreamiest summer vacation and melt your heart with one adorable Instagram after the next. The entire family is currently in Africa, where they're going on safaris, taking in gorgeous sunsets, and generally making everyone jealous with their idyllic photos family snaps.

While there have been a slew of double-tap worthy photos shared throughout the week, today's pics may be the cutest yet—especially the photos of the littlest Beckham, Harper. Victoria Beckham shared a too cute selfie of her snuggling the five year old as she snoozes in her mother's arms while they're on a safari. "Mummies little lion cub," she captioned the post.

Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Before Harper took a cat nap, dad David Beckham shared a photo of her using a pair of binoculars to look at the animals. "I see a lion Daddy," he wrote alongside the snap.

I see a lion Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

If you think those photos are cute, wait until you see the rest of the Instagrams from their family vacation. Scroll down to see all of the best photos from their getaway.

sunset 🔥 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Mick Dundee was the shout ... I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me 📸 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Mr Cool @romeobeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Taking in the sunset 🔥❤️ @cruzbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Beautiful boys x kisses from far away ✨ love from the Beckham's X #familytime 🙏🏻X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:04am PDT