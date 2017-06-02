The Beckhams Are Currently on the Most Adorable Family Vacation 

Just when you thought the Beckhams couldn't get any cuter, they go on the dreamiest summer vacation and melt your heart with one adorable Instagram after the next. The entire family is currently in Africa, where they're going on safaris, taking in gorgeous sunsets, and generally making everyone jealous with their idyllic photos family snaps.
While there have been a slew of double-tap worthy photos shared throughout the week, today's pics may be the cutest yet—especially the photos of the littlest Beckham, Harper. Victoria Beckham shared a too cute selfie of her snuggling the five year old as she snoozes in her mother's arms while they're on a safari. "Mummies little lion cub," she captioned the post.
VIDEO: Watch Little Kids Interview Victoria Beckham
Before Harper took a cat nap, dad David Beckham shared a photo of her using a pair of binoculars to look at the animals. "I see a lion Daddy," he wrote alongside the snap.
RELATED: Victoria Beckham Makes Head-to-Toe Baby Blue Totally Chic (Of Course)
If you think those photos are cute, wait until you see the rest of the Instagrams from their family vacation. Scroll down to see all of the best photos from their getaway.